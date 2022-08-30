7 Rape Cases of Minors within a week in Lahore 7 sexual assault cases of minors in Lahore in a week has been reported. There has been a disturbing rise in cases of sexual violence in Pakistan. At least 11 cases of rape are reported everyday, with over 22,000 reports filed 2015–2020. However, at the end of that period in 2020, only 4,000. 7 Minor Sexual Assault Cases Reported in Lahore Guard arrested over assaulting a mentally challenged girl in Nawab Town. The Suspect named Moeen lured the victim to a deserted place. He assaulted her on August 22nd, 2022. Nawab Town police arrested security Guard Moeen. The victim might be the suspect’s relative. Similarly, a rape attempt case was reported to Ghaziabad Police station on Tuesday August 22nd, 2022. The victim went to Madrasah where a religious teacher attempted to sexually assault him. A suspect identified as Qari Abdullah lured his teenage student to his room where he attempted rape. The victim survived the attempt after crying for help. Ejaz Ahmad the father of the victim registered complaint. The third case report was on August 23 in Garden Town area. Tassawar, who worked as a supervisor at Fair Security Company. On the incident day the suspect lured the teenager and attempted to rape. Additionally, The victim told the police that Tassawar used to harass and threaten him. However, Police has arrested the suspect. Moreover, another assault case report was on August 24th, 2022 in Hayer. The suspect Qasim lured the nine-year-old victim from his house. He took the minor to his house and sexually assaulted him there. Subsequently, on August 25th: sexual assault of a minor girl by Suspect’s name is Hafeez. Furthermore, on August 27, 14-year-old boy Rape case in Badami Bagh on First Information Reports of police station of the area. The victim was visiting suspect as a guest. Lastly, a 10 years old Maria allegedly raped and murder in Manawan on Sunday night. The family of victim and locals protested with victim’s body on Ring Road. Suspect Ali Raza is in custody of Manawan Police.