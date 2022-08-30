ISLAMABAD: Sindh’s all-rounder Anwar Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the opening match of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, when Anwar, in the seventh over of the second innings, showed dissent when his delivery was deemed wide overhead.

Anwar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. On-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Nasir Hussain, third umpire Saqib Khan and fourth umpire Imtiaz Iqbal leveled the charges, and Anwar, who pleaded guilty, accepted the sanction proposed by Nadeem Arshad. Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 42 runs.