Sherry apprises British, Australian envoys on flood relief efforts

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday held separate meetings with the British and Australian High Commissioners and apprised them about the ongoing flood relief efforts in the disaster-hit areas of the country.

In a meeting with the British High Commissioner Christian Turner, Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Pakistan has been hit with this decade’s worst calamity and we look to our friends and international donors to provide assistance in this hour of need.”

She further highlighted, “As of today 1,136 deaths have been reported and more than 1,600 have been injured. The total number of people affected by the flood, which is 33 million, is expected to increase. NDMA and Pak Army are constantly working to carry out relief and rescue operations.”

Ambassador Christian Turner expressed his sympathy with the Pakistani people and promised full assistance from the British government during this difficult time.

Minister Rehman held another meeting with the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, and discussed the challenges being faced in the relief measures and further support required.

Neil Hawkins expressed concern over the floods, ravaging 72 districts in Pakistan and promised full assistance in this regard.