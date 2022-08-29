NH&MP teams take active part in relief activities flood-hit-areas

Teams of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) were taking active part in relief activities in flood hit areas of south Punjab and Kashmore and providing essential items to the affected people.

The NH&MP spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that NH&MP officials were surveying the flood hit areas to identify suitable areas/points to set up medical camps adding that the relief operation was ongoing in Taunsa Sharif, Rojhan, Rajanpur and Kashmore on the orders and supervision of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood, DIG central 2-Zone Shahid Javed and sector commander Atif Chaudhry.

They were working on self-help basis and have so far provided relief goods including Atta, Ghee, sugar, milk, pulses, biscuits, necessary medicines, mineral water, kids clothes, pairs of shoe, blankets, bed sheets and tents. He added that more relief goods would be sent to the flooded areas in the second phase.

Meanwhile, police rescued more than 14,000 people from flood-hit-areas during the ongoing relief operation by the South Punjab Police in which 1731 police officials were participating in Dera Ghazi Khan Region.

As per directives of the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq, the police officials were taking part in relief operations at flood hit areas. The police officials have rescued more than 14,000 people and 5602 cattle from the affected areas.

On the other hand, 27 relief camps were set up by the police in flood hit areas while 33 police boats were being used for rescue operations, police sources said.

The police have also distributed 16,655 ration bags among the flood affected people while another 1500 ration bags have been distributed by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem. The Additional IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has directed all regional police officials to ensure all precautionary measures under advance arrangements due to expected flood. He said that all arrangements have been finalized at Bahawalpur and Bahawalnager by keeping in view the expected flood.