Newborn baby girl recovered hours after kidnapping by aunt

KHANEWAL: Makhdoompur police recovered a newborn baby girl just three hours after her disappearance and arrested newborn’s uncle and aunt on charge of kidnapping, local police said on Monday.

DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran Ghilzai had ordered Makhdoompur SHO Zafar Iqbal to resolve the case after the complaint of kidnapping of three day old baby girl reached his office.

A four member police team comprising ASIs Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Abid, and Muhammad Safdar and head constable Liaquat Ali was formed. The team raided different places employing modern technology and recovered the baby girl from the house of her aunt Sumaira and her husband Imran.

The accused couple wanted to sell the newborn for monetary gains, police said. The accused woman was the real sister of complainant Farhat Bibi, the mother of the newborn. DPO Ghilzai commended the police team on the achievement.