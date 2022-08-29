Girl immolated by man upon proposal refusal. A 19 years old girl, named Ankita set on immolation by a man named Shahrukh in Dumka district of Jharkhand. Ankita, a college student continually stalked/harassed by Shahrukh, loses her life in due to proposal refusal. The accused had found Ankita’s contact number and asked her for friendship frequently. Upon refusal of proposal, the accused gave death threats to her. She told her father about the stalker Shahrukh a day before she was burned alive.

On 23rd August Tuesday morning, Shahrukh went to Ankita’s Residence found her sleeping lurking through the window. He bedewed petrol on Ankita through the window according to victim’s statement. Her family tried to extinguish the fire but due to severe burns the victim lost her life 3 days after the incident.

Ankita further said in her dying declaration that Shahrukh should not be spared. “He should die the way I am dying today” said the Dumka girl. Ankita named Shahrukh as the culprit behind the horrific crime. He along his ally Chhotu escaped after the crime. Ankita lost her life on Sunday 27th August at 02:30 am. People came on roads for protest. However, the district administration imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area, in a bid to maintain law and order amid widespread protests demanding justice for the victim.

A video of Shahrukh is roaming online in which he is receiving hate online for his “shameless Smile” in police custody. People are aggrieved and are tweeting using #JusticeForAnkita to seek justice.