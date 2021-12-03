Acid thrown on married woman over proposal refusal

A man threw acid on a married woman and her sister in Mahmoodabad, area of Karachi, on Thursday after the former refused to marry him.

Initially, it was reported that the husband of the woman had thrown acid on her and his sister-in-law, however, the family later denied the report.

“Yasir, the husband of the woman who suffered an acid attack, was at his mother’s home when it happened,” the family of the woman said.

They added that it was rather a man a named Shahzad, who wanted to marry the woman for the second time. “Both Shahzad and the woman were married,” they said adding that the suspect allegedly entered through the open door of the house and threw acid on the woman.

He later fled from the crime scene as the victims were shifted to a hospital for treatment of their burn wounds.

In a similar incident, a man threw acid on a transgender in the Korangi Bilal Colony area of ​​Karachi, as a result, 60% of his body received burn injuries.

The acid victim was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last at the hospital and succumbed to burn injuries.

Talking to the media, Tariq Khattak said that the incident took place with eunuch Ghulam Mustafa alias Saima. Saima had grievance with her friend Qaiser.

Khattak said that the dispute between Saima and Qaiser, resulted in the death of the transgender. He will be brought to justice at any cost, he added.