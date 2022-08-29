California to ban sales of petrol cars by 2035

California air regulators voted on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution.

The state regulators moved forward with a plan to phase out the sale of gas cars over the next 13 years in America’s largest auto market.

“This is a historic moment for California, for our partner states, and for the world as we set forth this path toward a zero-emission future,” said Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board (Carb), the regulatory board that voted on the plan.

Transportation is the largest source of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the country, and scientists have said in increasingly dire language that drastic cuts to those emissions are crucial to providing a livable future on the planet.

California officials said the rules by 2037 will cut by 25% smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles.

The race now is for automakers to increase the production of electric vehicles. The average price of an electric vehicle is currently $66,000 well beyond the means of many people.

But to make cars more affordable, electric vehicles will need to make batteries more cost-effective.