Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urges artists to hold fundraisers for flood victims in Pakistan

Pakistani singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over floods in the country, while calling fellow musicians to help raise funds for victims.

Talking to media, the renowned musician appealed Pakistani artists to exhibit national spirit. He urged the celebrities to come forward and help the affected people in face of disasters in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rahat also asked the artists to join him and arrange fundraising concerts to help the flood victims. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The catastrophic floods have killed around 1,000 people across Pakistan since June, while thousands have been displaced and millions more affected.