India vs Pakistan: Pakistan handed India a 148-run target

Pakistani cricketers have set a target of 148 runs for Indians to score in 20 overs, after losing all wickets in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan lost important wickets of Babar Azam (10), Fakhar Zaman (10), and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) within 12 overs, but Mohammad Rizwan kept the fight going to keep his team afloat.

Rizwan (43) was sent back to the pavilion by Hardik Pandya later on. The batters that followed tried to fight back, however, no one managed to rise to the occasion.

The last wicket was of Shahnawaz Dahani that fell in 19.5 overs, with Pakistan managing to score 147 runs.

Here is Scorecard:

Pakistan Batting

Mohammad Rizwan 43 (42)

Iftikhar Ahmed 28(22)

Haris Rauf* 13(7)

Shahnawaz Dahani 16(6)

Indian Bowling

Hardik Pandya 3/25 (4)

Yuzvendra Chahal 0/32 (4)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26 (4)

Arshdeep Singh 2/33 (3.5)

Avesh Khan 1/19 (2)

Ravindra Jadeja 0/11 (2)