Hadiqa Kiani, a well-known musician, has started a campaign called Vaseela-e-Raah for flood victims all around the country. The artist appealed to people to come forward and help flood victims in any way they could at this tough time.

Kamli singer said “I request the people of Pakistan to step forward and help our Baloch people who are shelter-less and going through the most painful time of their lives. Together we can face it and help in these catastrophic times”.

What is Vaseela-e-Raah?

Working on Vaseela, Hadiqa has been posting footage to Instagram. She can be seen setting up things like tents, blankets, and other items while also seeking additional donations. In her most recent video, she is gathering all the necessary equipment in a home as she prepared to be dispatched. Hadiqa was also spotted assisting others in packing and moving items. ’Keep going is what she wrote because she is constantly attempting to assist.

She further wrote: “Mission of my campaign Vaseela-e-raah is to immediately provide camps to the flood victims who are shelter less at the moment … this journey will take some time but we as Nation will do this together InshAllah”.

She shared the list of essential items separately on Vaseela’s Instagram page as well. “Right now we are collecting in Lahore but we will be opening donation drop-off locations in Karachi as soon as this week. Please bring supplies if you are able to help,” she wrote.

People praised her work for her contribution and hoped that more people like her will protect Pakistani citizens who have been affected by floods from this calamity and assist them when they are in need.