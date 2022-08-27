Netflix cancels Ahad Raza Mir, removes 2nd season of Resident Evil. Netflix has cancelled the second season of Resident Evil, the action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise.

According to reports, the decision was taken after the series’ July 14 release, did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10.

Resident Evil debuted at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed.

But It did not deliver the big Week 2 bump one would like to see for a new series as word of mouth spreads, raking in 73.3M hours viewed in its second week for a No. 3 finish before dropping precipitously and falling out of the Top 10 after only three weeks. The latest Resident Evil incarnation also logged underwhelming 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score.

Netflix assembled a compelling, diverse cast for Resident Evil and the goal is to work with them in the future.

The streamer is already doing it with one of the actors, Paola Núñez, who appears in Netflix’s upcoming series Fall of the House of Usher and in Fuga De Reinas, a Netflix film from Latin America.

While Resident Evil is not continuing, on the genre front, Netflix has hits like Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Sweet Tooth, Black Mirror, and newest arrival, The Sandman, which has been a breakout and is expected to be renewed.

