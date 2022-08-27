Rupee slumps to Rs.220.7 per dollar in interbank

The PKR continued to lose its value for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, falling by Rs1.25 against the dollar in the interbank market. The local currency closed at Rs220.66 per dollar, having depreciated 0.57 per cent. Cumulatively, the local unit lost 6.01 against the greenback during the week ended August 26 as it depreciated in all five trading sessions. Analysts and experts have said that the rupee will continue to slide till the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disburses Pakistan’s $1.17 billion tranche in its executive board meeting on August 29.