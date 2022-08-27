All resources being utilized to help victims as flood turning into a human tragedy: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with a delegation headed by the Secretary General PTI Asad Umer and the delegation comprised Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Mohsin Leghari. Principle Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Matters pertaining to relief activities being provided to the flood affectees in the South Punjab came under discussion.

The CM while talking with the delegation members informed that CM Flood Relief Fund has been set up to help the flood affectees. The affluent and philanthropists can contribute their aid amount in the Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028 and the CM Flood Relief Fund IBAN number 6010159451200028PK92BPUN. CM urged the affluents to help their flood affected brothers and sisters on their call. He apprised that a great amount of damage and havoc occurred due to rains and flood in the South Punjab areas of Taunsa, DG Khan and Rajanpur. People have been displaced and the fields as well as the properties have been badly damaged, he stated.

“I went to Taunsa and Rajanpur without any delay and myself took stock of the situation by meeting with the affectees”, he added. He apprised that the Punjab government has further expedited the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas. He disclosed that additional human resources and essential machineries have also been transported to the affected areas. CM revealed that flood affected areas have been declared calamity hit areas after imposing emergency. “I appeal to the nation to generously help their affected brothers and sisters by contributing in the CM Flood Relief Fund in order to cope up with the prevailing calamity.

We all have to unite together and stand with the affectees in this hour of need”. CM emphasized that the Punjab government is standing with the affectees in this hour of distress and difficulty adding that all resources have been utilized for their relief and assistance. CM highlighted that the flood is taking the shape of a human tragedy and expressed his profound heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

Special fund for flood affectees great step: Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government is making sincere efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to facilitate flood victims in the best possible way.

According to official sources here on Friday, he termed the establishment of special fund for the flood affectees a great step of the Punjab chief minister.

He said that Rs 5 billion allocated for the special fund would be helpful for providing relief to the flood victims.

Chohan said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s politics was aimed at serving people and it would help meet challenge of rehabilitating the flood affectees.

He said that collective efforts were required to carry out relief activities for the flood-hit people.