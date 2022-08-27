Govt to fully support peace efforts in Bajaur: Muqam

Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam on Friday assured full support of the federal government in efforts related to peace in Bajaur and other merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a peace Jirga in Bajaur, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by the people of Bajaur in war against terrorism and for maintenance of peace in the country, adding the sacrifices of tribal people would not go wasted.

He said the federal government was committed to maintaining peace and stability in the country and said that all resources would be utilized in this regard. Muqam said that he had remained a victim of terrorism, survived several suicide attacks and better knew the importance of peace. He assured to raise voice of people of Bajaur for peace at all platforms.

Muqam directs WAPDA officials for speedy restoration of electricity in flood hit areas: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, and National Heritage Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday visited the flood hit areas, where he inspected rehabilitation works, traffic flow on various highways, and reviewed the progress on restoration of electricity.

He appreciated performance and dedication of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) employees at Chakdara, who were trying to restore electricity despite torrential rains and flood situation.

The adviser directed WAPDA officials to utilize all available resources for speedy restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas. Muqam said that the federal government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Relief activities would continue till the rehabilitation of last affected person, he added.