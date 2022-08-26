Netizens were shocked to see a woman in Bangladesh trying to climb to the train’s roof in a video. The horrifying video shows the woman struggling to scale the glass.

After posting on Instagram the video clip goes viral.

The video was posted by Vidyadhar Jena. It is not known when this video was shot, but irrespective of the date, the desperation of boarding an overcrowded train has raised concern among netizens. The clip starts with the woman trying to get to the roof and gets help from the people already sitting there.

However, she fails to achieve the goal as a policeman comes forward to stop her. “Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh,” read the caption.

The video has garnered over 368k views and tons of reactions. While some were concerned about the woman’s safety, others commented that it was a common thing in Bangladesh.