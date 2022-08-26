Asia Cup 2022: Pacer Wasim’s backache alarms Pakistan ahead of India match

Ahead of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, pacer Mohammad Wasim withdrew from the Pakistan cricket team’s Dubai practice due to a back ailment, giving the team’s management another cause for concern before their opening match against India.

Wasim, who turned 21 on Thursday, claimed to have experienced lower back pain while bowling at the ICC Academy. He may have undergone an MRI examination.

The fast bowler has actively participated in each of the team’s three practises since landing in Dubai on Tuesday.

Pakistan will play host to seven Twenty20 Internationals against England following the Asia Cup, then take part in a tri-series in New Zealand before heading to Australia for the World Cup. They may play five games in 12 days if they advance to the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four round.

Pacer Wasim has played in 11 matches after making his Twenty20 International debut against the West Indies in July. He has taken 17 wickets at a pace of 15.88 and an economy of 8.10. Additionally, he excelled in Pakistan’s home series victory over Australia in March, taking five wickets in three one-day internationals to help Pakistan retake the lead and complete the series victory.

The injury problem may be of concern given that the team management is already coping with Afridi’s exclusion from the cup. Despite being injured, Afridi has travelled with the team for the past four weeks, and Pakistan is currently trying to get him fit for the T20 World Cup while he is having on-tour therapy in the UAE.

Fast bowling expert Shaun Tait has been advising Afridi. Due to his unavailability, Mohammad Hasnain has previously been called up at the last minute to the Asia Cup team. On the tour, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani are also pace bowlers.