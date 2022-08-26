Iphone allowing criminals to use your exact location. Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok do indeed collect user data and keep track of people’s locations, CNET reported, but that does not mean that criminals and stalkers can access a user’s precise location.

A post, that has gone viral on social media, has cautioned users that a recent update in Apple’s operating system — iOS —has allowed criminals to access users’ direct information.

“But it’s just a rumour, and it’s not how precise location works,” said the CNET report.

Although users grant microphone, contacts, photos, camera, and location access to several applications, they can now ensure how much of their location they want to share with an application.

“With the release of iOS 14 in 2020, Apple changed how users could manage their location information. Instead of allowing apps to see your exact coordinates, you can now turn off precise location tracking so that apps instead only get to know approximately where you are.”

So, here’s how you can turn off your precise location.

If your iOS is updated to 14, then head on over to the “Settings” app and navigate your way to an app that you prefer does not access your precise location.

Once you have selected the application, click on “Location”. Over there, you will see either “Ask Next Time or When I Share”, or “While Using the App”.

Below these three, there’s another option — “Precise Location”. Toggle off the option if you want to stop sharing your exact location.

“While most applications don’t need your exact location, be warned that if you turn off this feature for apps that need your exact location to work — such as Uber, Google Maps or Doordash — you might have some problems with those services,” the report warned.