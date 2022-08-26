Dogs from Gujrat owns land worth of crores. A village in the Indian state of Gujrat follows a year-old tradition for stray dogs that allows them to enjoy a luxurious life, yes you heard it right.

The dogs own land in the middle of a village in Palanpur Taluka of Banaskantha district in Gujarat worth crores of rupees.

According to the villagers, their ancestors had set up a unique system for the village’s stray dogs and allotted 20 bighas of agricultural land, especially for stray dogs. The estimated market value of this land supposed to be for the stray dogs is over Rs 5 crore.

And while the land may not technically be in the dogs’ names, all the income from the land is set aside for the dogs. The area roughly has 150 dogs, and they are fed sweets like laddoos regularly.

The village has a population of around 700, mostly from Chaudhari communities.

Villagers have constructed a special elevated space where food is served to stray dogs. Special utensils have been purchased to prepare food and serve to animals in the village.

“Each of the villagers ensures daily that all the stray dogs get enough healthy food,” Hitesh Chaudhari, another villager, told.