The Place of Philosophy in Human Life

Our ability to think, reason, analyse, empathize, tolerate, and communicate is what distinguishes us from other living beings. As Epicurus said “vain is the word of the philosopher that doesn’t heal any suffering of man.”In the modern era, philosophy isn’t getting the recognition it deserves, the world is more inclined to the disciplines ensuring the material fulfilment of mankind. Many people consider philosophy obsolete; a perception driven by the argument to ponder over the thousands of years old work of ancient philosophers can’t prove to be beneficial in dealing with modern day’s challenges. But even in the contemporary era, the aim of philosophy remains to answer the fundamental questions regarding the human condition. The present era of the digital world with its pros and cons affects all of us in one way or other. It is crucial to take a break from the relentless dose of the digital world, we are exposed to regularly.

Philosophy is not just a discipline of study; it’s a way of life, and it can help a person to improve his life. Freudian psychoanalyst, Bruno Bettleheim said” our greatest need and most difficult achievement is to find meaning in our lives The more we engage with philosophy, the more we can get an understanding of life’s meaning, and how to make it more fulfilling. Questions concerning life’s meaning arise within varied contexts; when wondering whether there is more to life than day-to-day activities, when struggling to make an important life decision, when experiencing the loss of a loved one, while looking up to the night sky and feeling small, when feeling stuck with something we hate, while questioning whether life has a lasting place in the universe or it’s going to end in utter silence one day.

Philosophy involves thinking and analyzing life and its questions, engaging critically with philosophical wisdom gives us awareness and the ability to calm our anxieties and fears. It opens our eyes to multifarious ways we can live our lives, a revival of childlike curiosity, and the development of tolerance towards other people. Though time has advanced and will keep progressing, still the works of ancient figures have survived over the millennia. They’ve some really fascinating ideas and observations regarding the human predicament, making their teachings worth pondering and relatable to the generations to come. Aristotle and Plato were some of the earliest philosophers and their works are still widely read and influential. Their insights and ideas still dictate the essential features of our world today.

Philosophy isn’t opposed to science. Rather, it behaves like science itself and makes use of the same methods to a certain extent.

It’s not just a dry academic area concerned with research and study, no other discipline is obsessed with the big questions about life. In fact, no matter what subject you’re dealing with, the questions of ‘what’ and ‘why’ arouses as a result of philosophical outlook. The philosophical aspect of the subject matter enhances the learning process, as philosophy is all about reasoning, analyzing, and critical thinking; which are mandatory skills in any field. Possessing such skills enables a person to have a more organized and rewarding learning experience. Philosophy plays a crucial role in both academia and for individual study and exploration purposes. It deals with the vast areas of life whether it’s pondering over the meaning of human existence, justifying human rights, or figuring out the best administration for people; philosophy entails key human interests. It helps inculcate problem-solving skills in a person, as it teaches the techniques like intuition, observation, and logic.

Greeks and Romans considered philosophy as a practice of choosing and adopting one school of thought. Each school had its own varied set of spiritual exercises corresponding to its specific ideals of wisdom. Philosophical school demands a conversion of one’s entire being, a change of lifestyle, and to live life in a certain way. Exercises practised by students were academic like reading, writing, and research. Nonetheless, other exercises like meditation, development of self-discipline, memorization of school’s principles, and therapy to overcome self-destructive desires and thoughts were also practised. Pierre Hadot, a French Philosopher calls the practice of philosophy “spiritual exercises” to bring about self-transformation and make it a way of life.

Science; though an important component in our lives, can’t answer every question; it can’t tell us what makes something right or wrong. It can only tell us how things are empirically however philosophy figures out what is worthwhile and true, and how to live a meaningful life. Science is concerned with stating and discovering the facts. Philosophy isn’t opposed to science; it behaves like science itself and makes use of the same methods to a certain extent. Studying philosophy teaches a person to question his beliefs and assumptions, hence helping to get a better understanding of the world around us. Most of us take certain things as they’re without ever really questioning them. Philosophy provides us with a framework to make ethical decisions and explore significant questions about life and death. It’s an art of living, a practice aimed at relieving the suffering of man and reshaping a person’s mind according to an ideal of wisdom.

Philosophy is an antidote to the present era of chaos; it must be studied not for the sake of definite answers since no definitive or accurate answers can be calculated. Rather, it should be explored for the sake of questions themselves because these questions enlarge our perception of what is possible or not, to be speculative instead of dogmatic, to free our thoughts from the tyranny of custom, and to enrich our intellect.

The writer is a columnist and a researcher and can be reached at aneezaamaham@gmail.com