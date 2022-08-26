Elahi sets up ‘Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund’ for early rehab of flood victims

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced allocating five billion rupees for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims of South Punjab besides setting up the “Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund” for their resettlement.

He stated this while talking to various parliamentarians including Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan Lehri, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Taimur Ali Lali, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani. Muhammad Ejaz Hussain and Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir at his office on Thursday. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that the entire machinery of the Punjab government was busy helping the flood affectees. On my instructions, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was also monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas; he mentioned and grieved over the loss of life and property in Taunsa, DG Khan and Rajanpur areas. The government would arrange every available resource and philanthropists should also come forward to help the people in need, he said.

It is not possible to describe the catastrophe in words; he added and vowed to do whatever is humanly possible. ‘I have ordered a survey to rectify the damages as rehabilitation of flood victims is a governmental priority,’ he said. The Punjab government stands with the victims in their time of need and would not sit idle till the complete resettlement of the victims is not done, the CM added. Everyone affected by the flood would be given their right and we will come out of this challenge; he reiterated and appreciated the cooperation of the Pakistan Army in relief activities. Pakistan Army is a proud institution which also takes the lead in helping people in emergencies. Army jawans have participated in relief activities along with civil administration; he mentioned and noted that be it an earthquake, flood or any other sudden calamity, Pakistan Army has always come up to the expectations of the nation in every hour of trial. They have extended timely help to ensure safe evacuations and I am thankful to Corps Commander Multan as numerous lives were saved due to the support of the Pakistan Army, the CM concluded.