Sherani berates Fazl for ‘misusing religion’ for politics against Imran

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) chief Maulana Mohammed Khan Sherani has come down hard upon Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s use of a religious decree against former prime minister Imran Khan for political purposes.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Maulana Sherani stated that when he asked the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader to prove his fatwa (edict) that Imran was Jewish and involved in Israeli propaganda, Fazl said his remarks were a “political statement”.

The JUI-P leader maintained that an individual who could issue a religious decree against a lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) could do “anything”. He advised the Pakistani populace to “not trust” Fazl.

Maulana Sherani’s condemnation came after Fazl, in a series of tweets, claimed that the Imran Khan regime was supported and funded by Israel and India and the “evidence” was apparent before the nation. He warned “Israel, the United Nations and institutions blackmailing under the guise of human rights” that their scheme would not succeed, and that Imran Khan would be barred from reentering Pakistani politics.

“We want to make it clear to international institutions, Israel and Zionist forces that their tricks will not be allowed to succeed. Every attempt to bring Imran Niazi back to politics will be thwarted,” he maintained.

Maulana Fazl asked the UN the basis on which it sympathised with Imran Khan, and alleged that “Israeli channels and the United Nations” were left agitated and protested when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “clearly revealed Niazi’s theft”.

The JUI-F chief was referring to the electoral watchdog’s investigation of alleged prohibited funding received by the PTI. He further questioned why foreign institutions did not pay heed to the “atrocities” committed by Imran’s government.

Citing examples of ignorance against crimes violating human rights in Guantanamo Bay and the prison of Abu Gharib and the case of Aafia Siddiqui, Fazl questioned why the UN and human rights forums sympathised only with Imran Khan.