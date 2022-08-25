LHC orders consumers to pay power bills without fuel adjustment charges

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the power consumers to pay their electricity bills without fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

The high court was hearing a plea moved against a collection of fuel adjustment charges from the consumers in the electricity bills, a private news channel reported.

The plaintiff had stated that collection of the charges from the consumers will ultimately increase the power tariff and urged the court to nullify the decision of the federal government.

The court also served notices on the federal government, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Lahore Electric Supply Power Company (LESCO) and others on the collection of FCA in the bills.