Twitter erupts as video of Mohammad Rizwan reading ‘Quran’ goes viral

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most loved cricketers and there’s no denying it. He has once again created a similar buzz on social media as a photo of him reading the holy Quran has gone viral on social media. The photo is a screengrab of a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on social media, which pictures the team travelling from Amsterdam to Dubai.

The Pakistan cricket team had traveled to the Dutch nation for a three-match ODI series, which they secured 3-0. They will now take India in Dubai, the same venue where they had thrashed India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup last year.

Now coming back to the viral post, the team can be seen engaged with their mobile phones and interacting with the fans. However, Rizwan was seen staying aloof from the rest of his teammates, engrossed in the Quran. The gesture touched the hearts of several Pakistan fans, who reciprocated the same on social media and praised the wicketkeeper-batter.

The Pakistan team arrived in Dubai on Tuesday morning and have already begun their training for the much anticipated tie against India, which will take place on August 28.