‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to light-up silver screen in Oct.

The most anticipated film of the year, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt‘, is about to light up the silver screen in October 2022.

Recently, an action-packed trailer for the film was released, raising viewers’ expectations for a thriller blockbuster.

Since the release of the trailer, many have taken a jibe at the storyline to explore the upcoming scenario, which is all set to hit the cinemas soon.

In a review video for box-office tracking portal Entertainment Pakistan’s YouTube channel, famous reviewer and film critic Rabia Hassan also shared her two cents about the trailer.

She talked about the lead characters. “Fawad Khan has fully transformed himself for the role to showcase the proper look of Maula Jatt and the texture of his voice is completely different, which actually matches the tone of a Punjabi hero.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s character appearance is more different from the earlier ‘Noori Natt’, which was played by Mustafa Qureshi Sahab. Hamza has put up a very diverse appearance; his facial expression and overall look are very eye-catching for the viewers. Apart from the beautiful appearance, Mahira also seems to be very fluent in Punjabi, proving that she has worked hard to achieve the proper accent needed for the role. “

While sharing about what more to expect from this upcoming film, she stated, “There are various new additional characters to complement the story, and the most important part of the trailer is that it has created the urge to watch the movie through the dialogues of every character. The movie will surely create a great impact on visuals on the cinema screen due to its great effects, colour pelleting, and background score. “

The critics, hoping it to be a successful box office smasher, anticipated good business from the release of TLMJ.