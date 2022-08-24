Alert: HEC halts admissions to this university

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) notified students on Wednesday that it has stopped accepting applications of students to a private university.

The education organisation announced on Twitter that it would no longer be accepting students from all fields at Isra University as of Fall 2022.

The HEC said that this would include all admissions, including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad, as well as Karachi and Islamabad.

🛑 STUDENT ALERT 🛑

— HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) August 24, 2022

The body said that admissions would remain suspended till the resolution of the ongoing crisis — without mentioning what the crisis was.

Earlier, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that there was a need for the political leadership to cooperate in ensuring quality and implementing effective policies in higher education.

While giving a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, he said that the highest-burden on the higher education sector at present was the payment of pensions of around Rs 500 billion annually to the retired employees of the universities.

The meeting of the standing committee was held in Parliament House and was presided by the committee Chairman Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani.