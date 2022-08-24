The top 9 beautiful places to enjoy snowfall in Pakistan are unbeatable to any place in the world.

The natural beauty of Pakistan’s northern regions is unmatchable. People from all over Pakistan visit the country’s Northern areas and admire the beautifully capped mountainous regions.

Following are some areas you can visit from December to February to admire the beauty of the winter season.

Murree

Nathiagali

Kaghan Valley

Hunza

Skardu

Ziarat-Quetta

Kalash Valley-Chitral

Malam Jabba-Swat

Kel Valley-Azad Kashmir

Murree is located in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is located at a distance of 70km from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Murree is also known as the Queen of Hills. People from all over Pakistan visit the hill station during winter and enjoy the beauty of the snow-capped Himalayan Mountains.

Nathiagali is a hill station located in Hazara, KPK, at 8200 feet. Also, Hunza is a mountainous valley situated in the region of Gilgit Baltistan at an elevation of 8,200 feet.

Whereas, Skardu is located in the middle of the Indus and Shigar river at an altitude of 8200 feet. The valley of Ziarat is located in Quetta, Balochistan. It is covered with snow throughout the winter.

Kalash Valley is the home to Kafirs of Kalash, also known as the Wearers of Black Robes. It is one of the most beautiful places to visit, located at an altitude of 5476 feet.

Malam Jabba is nestled within the Hindu Kush Mountain range. It has one of the most well-known ski resorts in the country. However, Kel Valley is located 115 Kilometers away from Azad Kashmir.