Famous Winston Churchill photo vanishes from Canada hotel: An iconic 1941 photograph of Winston Churchill has vanished from an Ottawa hotel and been replaced with a forgery.

The photograph, known as “the Roaring Lion,” was taken by Yousuf Karsh immediately after Winston Churchill delivered a speech to the Canadian parliament during World War II.

On August 19, a member of the hotel’s staff first discovered that the portrait had been altered.

The event is being investigated by the police.

This shot is one of the most iconic ever taken of Churchill; it depicts the leader on Parliament Hill just after Karsh famously removed a cigar from his mouth.

“I offered him an ashtray, but he refused to use it…

He continued to chew furiously on his cigar as I waited. Awaiting, “Later, Karsh recalled. “I walked up to him, said ‘excuse me, sir,’ and removed the cigar from his mouth without any prior planning.”

Famous Winston Churchill photo vanishes from Canada hotel

When Karsh returned to his camera, Churchill appeared “so hostile he might have devoured me,” he wrote.

“I took the photograph at that very moment,” he added.

On Friday, personnel at the Chateau Laurier observed that the photograph’s frame did not match the frames of other Karsh photographs in the same room.

The hotel said in a statement to local media that the portrait had been “replaced with a copy of the original” following an investigation and consultation with Karsh’s estate. It is unknown how much time has passed since the original photograph was taken.

Geneviève Dumas, the hotel’s general manager, stated in a statement, “We are very distressed by this audacious conduct.” “The hotel is quite happy to house this exquisite Karsh collection, which was installed securely in 1998.”

The property is managed by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a division of AccorHotels with headquarters in Toronto.

The issue has been reported to the Ottawa Police Department, which has initiated an inquiry into the disappearance of the photo.

Karsh, who passed away in 2002, is regarded as one of the most renowned portrait photographers of the 20th century, having photographed such notable figures as Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Fidel Castro, Muhammad Ali, and Andy Warhol.

Between 1972 to 1992, he was a longtime resident at the Chateau Laurier, where he ran a studio.