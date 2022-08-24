PM Shehbaz gets warm welcome at Qatar’s Diwan-e-Amiri

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived at the Diwan-e-Amiri to meet Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On his arrival at the Diwan, the Amir of Qatar warmly welcomed the prime minister.

Later, the Amiri guards also presented a guard of honor to the prime minister, who is here on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Qatari Amir.

Besides the meeting between the prime minister and Amir, both sides would also hold delegation-level talks to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday too, the prime minister had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

Later today, he would also meet Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.