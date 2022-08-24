Killer life hacks to increase your work productivity

Amidst the busy schedule of life, it can be incredibly difficult to manage time in your professional and personal life. You may miss out on participating in meetings, miss your meals, forget to talk to your loved ones throughout the day and whatnot! But what gets affected the most is your productivity level. This may provide you with unnecessary stress and anxiety. Hence, here are some killer life hacks that will help you increase your work productivity. Do the work instantly the moment you see it f you suddenly notice some work that needs to be done but you are procrastinating, then immediately condition your mind to do the work within 2 minutes. If you set yourself a fixed time limit, you will be able to finish the work in a faster mode. Follow an organised schedule When you have a fixed and organised schedule at bay, your instincts will kick in and make you work according to your schedule. The human mind mostly tends to work well when there are certain boundaries in place, and the productivity level goes higher. Writing down your goals also motivates you to reach them. One task at a time Don’t try to be a multi-tasker. It won’t increase your productivity, rather it will only bring it down. You should focus on one task at a time because it gives you the space to focus and specialise in that task, improving your effectiveness over the work that you do. Keep your phone on silent mode We get it, staying away from your phone can be really difficult as people are glued to their phones nowadays. But the longer you keep your phone on silent mode, the more focused you will be on your work. You will be able to concentrate effectively. Finish your most hated work in the morning This may not seem a plausible solution for many, but completing a task that you are absolutely dreading to do, right in the morning will actually help you. When you push a work to be done later in the day, you are simply procrastinating and eventually, people miss doing the work at all. Finishing it right in the morning is actually a great idea if you’re open to it. Prioritise your work When you organise your work, keep a track of what should be prioritized immediately and what not. You can label your work as red: most important work, yellow: it can wait, but do it urgently and green: you can do the work at your own pace. Labelling your work this way will help you to get your work done in the most efficient way. Learn and increase your work productivity.