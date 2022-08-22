PCB announces schedule of England’s Pakistan Test tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed details of England’s tour of Pakistan for three Tests, which will be played in December on Monday.

Following seven T20 Internationals played in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, the PCB announced that this will be the second half of England’s trip.

The first Test for Ben Stokes’ team will take place in Rawalpindi from December 1–5, followed by a second Test in Multan from December 9–13.

The third Test will be held in Karachi from December 17–21.

There have been 12 previous matches at Rawalpindi, with the home team winning five and losing three. This will be England’s first Test match there.

The Multan Test was a 22-run loss for England during their previous visit to Pakistan in 2005. Five Test matches have taken place there, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

National Stadium was considered Pakistan’s happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain’s side in 2000 ended Pakistan’s 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets.

Pakistan’s only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs.

Nonetheless, with 23 Test wins, the National Stadium remains Pakistan most favourite Test venue.

The three Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. No.4 ranked England are presently sitting in the seventh position on the Test championship table, while sixth-ranked Pakistan are fifth.

Schedule of Tests

1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan

17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi

Schedule of T20Is