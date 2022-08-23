Hyderabad: As heavy monsoon rains and flooding continued to cause widespread damage to areas across the country, Provincial Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited various rain-hit areas of district Umerkot to review the overall situation after the recent heavy downpour.

Amid the rain emergency situation in Umerkot, Shah visited different areas of Kunri Taluka for smooth disposal of rainwater including rain-affected families in a relief camp, and to inquire about assistance provided. The affected population and their belongings were shifted to the new hospital building of DHQ Umerkot in his presence.

Listening to the complaints of the displaced families, he issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Umekot and other officers concerned to ensure immediate drainage of stagnant rainwater and to expedite the relief works.

Shah said that effective steps were being taken to provide all the possible assistance and relief to the people.

While talking with the Daily Times, Sardar Shah expressed that “complaints were received that Dhoro’s natural passage has been closed near Nohto in Kunri, today I came to see for myself, we cannot destroy our human population of millions to benefit a landowner, the Dhoro-Hakrro drain that conveys the rainwater of Umarkot and Sanghar districts to the sea is the only channel through which the water reaches the sea through Shakoor Lake and Rann Kuch.”