Aryan Khan drug case: new pictures released. Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has recently broken his year-long Instagram hiatus and shared a few adorable snaps with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

The cute snaps turned out a real treat for Aryan’s fans, who showered the adorable post with love and praise. Aryan, 24, simply captioned the post, “Hat-trick.”

In one of the shared pictures, Aryan was in an olive T-shirt and denim jacket. While Suhana rocked an off-shoulder denim co-ord, AbRam looked super cute in a black hoodie, paired with denim jeans.

The latest post got more than 300,000 likes within a couple of hours. Among the ones who commented was Aryan’s dad, SRK, who hilariously wrote, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!”

Replying to his father’s comment, Aryan wrote, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha,” sending fans into a frenzy.

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year’s drugs-on-cruise case.

