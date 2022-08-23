Toyota to produce low-cost hybrid cars in developing countries: Toyota plans to sell inexpensive hybrid vehicles to the general public in order to take advantage of the growing demand for automobiles in developing nations. The business is using this tactic to first target the Indian market.

The business holds the opinion that individuals in third-world nations are lured to less expensive vehicles that provide significant fuel savings. It gained this understanding by failing to successfully market the Toyota Camry Hybrid in India because of the high cost.

Representatives from the company informed Reuters that Toyota will purchase a variety of locally produced materials from India and that it will completely indigenously produce its powertrains to assure low production.

To secure technology exchange and low-cost manufacturing, Toyota will rely on its cooperation with Suzuki. One who is familiar with the situation said:

A pivotal wager is the hybrid one. For Toyota’s future and performance in India, it will serve as a litmus test.

Toyota hasn’t provided any additional information about the start of tiny hybrid vehicle production, but it plans to speed up local hybrid car production in India soon.

Production of Hybrid Vehicles in Pakistan

In order to locally assemble hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in Pakistan, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) started revamping its production facility earlier this year.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Toyota IMC, revealed that the business hopes to start selling HEVs in Pakistan within the next two years during the quarterly performance review session. Toyota will sell its first HEV before July 2024, according to Jamali without mentioning a specific vehicle.

Toyota to produce low-cost hybrid cars in developing countries

Corolla Cross will be Toyota IMC’s first locally built hybrid vehicle in Pakistan, unlike in India. The small SUV is currently available for purchase in Pakistan as a CBU import, with a starting price of Rs. 12.25 million.

The CKD version of the Corolla Cross would cost at least Rs. 8 million in Pakistan due to the ongoing inflation problem, which is very pricey. It’s unclear when small cars will arrive in Pakistan because they don’t appear to be on Toyota Pakistan’s current agenda.