England Tests to be held in Rawaplindi, Multan and Karachi in December

LAHORE: England will play three-Test series in Pakistan after 17 years in December this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule of the Tests to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. The three Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. England are presently sitting in seventh position on the Test Championship table, while Pakistan are fifth. This will be England’s second half of the tour, following seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. “Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action,” England and Wales Cricket Board interim chief executive Clare Connor said in a statement. “The return of our men’s Test team to Pakistan after so many years will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished,” Connor added.

England last toured in 2005, before Pakistan were forced to play international matches at neutral venues following an attack on the Sri Lankan team’s bus in Lahore in 2009. International cricket has gradually returned since 2015, but suffered another setback when New Zealand pulled out of a tour minutes before a one-day international was due to start in September last year, citing security alerts. A week later England scrapped tours to Pakistan by both its men’s and women’s teams. Pakistan successfully hosted Australia for the first time since 1998 earlier this year.

Ben Stokes’ side will open the tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host the third Test from December 17-21. This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three. When England last toured Pakistan in 2005, they lost the Multan Test by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one. National Stadium Karachi was considered Pakistan’s happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain’s side in 2000 ended Pakistan’s 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets. Pakistan’s only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs. Nonetheless, with 23 Test wins, the National Stadium remains Pakistan most favourite Test venue.

Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said: “We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches. Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action. And although they have enjoyed watching a number of them live in the recent editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, nation versus nation Test cricket is the pinnacle where international stars and heroes are born.”

Schedule of Tests:

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13- 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21- 3rd Test, Karachi

Schedule of T20Is (matches to start at 1930 PKT):

September 20 — 1st T20I, Karachi

September 22 — 2nd T20I, Karachi

September 23 — 3rd T20I, Karachi

September 25 — 4th T20I, Karachi

September 28 — 5th T20I, Lahore

September 30 — 6th T20I, Lahore

October 2 — 7th T20I, Lahore.