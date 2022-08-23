Sonam Kapoor recalls what measures she took for healthy pregnancy at 37

Sonam Kapoor announced her baby’s arrival on August 20. Sonam and Anand Ahuja shared the news via an Instagram post. In a recent interview, Sonam was asked about her ‘tough first trimester’. The actor narrated the story of when she found out about her pregnancy and under what circumstances. Read more: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy; Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan share messages Sonam’s baby post was shared with Bob Marley’s song Three Little Birds. Sonam and businessman-husband Anand’s note that was shared on Saturday read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed” Sonam added a blue heart emoji as the caption of her baby announcement.