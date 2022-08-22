Salman Khan termed ‘sadist’ by Somy

Bollywood actor Somy Ali called her former celebrity boyfriend Salman Khan a ‘sadist’ who has physically assaulted many women.

The celebrity uploaded a poster of Salman Khan’s romantic movie Maine Pyar Kiya on the social media application Instagram. She wrote people should not “worship” him as they don’t know how sadistic he is.

It is pertinent to mention that Somy Ali had earlier called Salman Khan the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood. She said his victims would come forward and expose him just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did.

The duo saw each other from 1991 to 1999. In a previous interview, Somy Ali revealed that she wanted to work in Bollywood because of him and would even tie the knot with him.

She left the film industry after the two broke up. She alleged he cheated on her.

She is the founder of an organization No More Tears. It is a nonprofit that assist and empower survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.