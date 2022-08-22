Trace Cyrus recalls feeling ‘mentally destroyed’ before dramatic body transformation

Miley Cyrus’ older brother Trace Cyrus is on the road to better health after a harrowing year.

On Aug. 17, the 33-year-old shared a side-by-side comparison photos of himself, which one showing him appearing more physically fit.

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” Trace wrote. “I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!”

Trace had documented his health journey on social media in recent months. In May, after a two-month break from Instagram, he shared that he has “been super focused lately on my physical & mental health,” and was almost finished working on a new album.

In June, Trace wrote on Instagram that he’s “been doing a lot more cardio and I’m actually starting to enjoy it.” Later that month, he shared that he’s been “going crazy in the gym lately.”

He added, “2 workouts a day 6 days a week no matter what. I feel amazing! I truly don’t understand how so many people don’t make their health a priority.”

In July, Trace wrote on Instagram that he planned on hanging out with his sister Noah Cyrus, 22, and “get back in my workout routine!” He continued, “Fasted yesterday and today and lost 7 pounds…needed to give my body a break from eating so much the past few months. Feeling great!”

Trace had gone through some personal turmoil in the years leading up to his physical transformation. In late 2018, the pop rocker proposed to fellow singer Taylor Sanders. But just after New Year’s Day in 2020, Trace announced that he was “recently single.” In an Instagram post, he wrote that he is “extremely thankful” to have his family around him and gave a special shout-out to Miley, 29. “Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me,” he added. “Love you sooo much sissy!”

Trace was not the only member of the Cyrus family to go through a breakup in recent years. In 2020, Miley split from boyfriend Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating. This past April, her and Trace’s mom, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, after almost 30 years of marriage.