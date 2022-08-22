Sonam Kapoor talks about her ‘selfish decision’ of being a mom in latest magazine cover

Soon after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave birth to a baby boy, Vogue magazine unveiled the cover of their September issue featuring the new mom in B-town. The photoshoot for the magazine cover was done when the actress was heavily pregnant.

In the picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in a white over-sized shirt as she caresses her baby bump. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look for the shoot.

Before the birth of her child, the actress shared how it is a very selfish decision to welcome a baby into this world and talked about how the child will change her priorities. “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” she said on the September cover.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on 20th August 2022. Wishes from the industry poured in for the couple as they announced the news. Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor shared a note expressing the joy and delight of the entire family. “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th August, the arrival of the newest member of our family, Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,” the note read.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor’s last major role was in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. After that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead alongwith director Anurag Kashyap. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming unreleased film ‘Blind’.