Gold price up by Rs200 to Rs142,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 per tola and was sold at Rs142,600 on Saturday against its sale at Rs142,400, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs171 and was sold at Rs122,256 against its sale at Rs122,085 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs112,068 against its sale at Rs111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1747 against its sale at $1752, the association reported.