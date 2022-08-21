Massive blow for Pakistan as injury forces pacer Shaheen out of Asia Cup, England T20Is

LAHORE: Pakistan have suffered a big blow as their frontline pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the Twenty20 international home series against England with a knee injury. A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that Shaheen had been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB medical advisory committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports. Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. “Shaheen’s replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday,” added the spokesman.

A PCB medical officer said Shaheen was expected to recover with rest. “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” Dr Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying. The injury to the 22-year-old is a massive setback to Team Pakistan’s chances in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27. Shaheen’s injury has already forced him to miss the second Test in Sri Lanka last month. The left-armer has accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match one-day international series and was in rehabilitation before doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks. The PCB and doctors hope the paceman would return to competitive cricket in October with the T20 international tri-series in New Zealand, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Although, the Pakistan quick has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. The 6ft 6 ins (1.98m) player — the latest product of Pakistan’s fast bowling factory — has been on a rapid ascent since his debut four years ago. After graduating from the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, he made a headline-grabbing first class debut, taking 8-39 in the Pakistan domestic tournament. He was picked for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2018 Pakistan Super League. Shaheen was one of the heroes of Pakistan’s famous 10-wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup 2021. The young-sensation rattled India’s top-order to set the tone for Pakistan to win their first-ever World Cup contest against their arch-rivals. Moreover, Shaheen is considered one of the toughest bowlers to face. He enjoys taking wickets of top-order to dent his rivals early on. So far in his short career, Shaheen has played 25 Tests, 32 one-day internationals and 40 T20 internationals. He was declared men’s cricketer of the year in 2021 after taking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across three formats last year.

England in Pakistan in September for seven T20Is: England will play seven Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan on their first visit to the country in 17 years. England will arrive in mid-September and play four T20s in Karachi, with the other three matches in Lahore, and then return in December for three Tests. England’s last tour to the country was in 2005 before Pakistan were forced to play international matches at neutral venues in the UAE following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore. International cricket gradually returned to Pakistan in 2015 but suffered another setback when New Zealand pulled out of a tour minutes before a one-day international in September last year, citing security alerts. A week later, England withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from tours to Pakistan. Both tours were rescheduled after the Pakistan Cricket Board gave assurances over security. Pakistan successfully hosted Australia for the first time since 1998 earlier this year.