Demi Lovato debuts romance with Jutes

Demi Lovato’s new love has been revealed. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and musician Jutes have taken their romance public with a sweet New York City date. The pair were spotted walking hand in hand in NYC on Aug. 16, and an eyewitness told E! News, “They looked extremely happy.”

During their outing, which included a stop at LAVO Italian Restaurant, Demi rocked a leather jacket over a black T-shirt and plaid skirt for the date while Jutes sported a star sweater over a white T-shirt and blue jeans. According to onlookers, they were snuggling and sneaking kisses throughout their meal. They held hands as they left.

The sighting comes a little more than a week after a source confirmed to E! News that Demi is in a relationship but didn’t reveal a name. “Demi is very happy and in a great place,” the source said Aug. 8, “and has a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend.” It also comes almost two years after Demi’s split from actor Max Ehrich. The two got engaged in the summer of 2020 but broke up just a few months later.

In addition to introducing her new romance with Jutes, Demi is getting ready to debut her new album Holy FVCK, which drops Aug. 19. In fact, she sang her single “Substance” on the Aug. 16 episode of The Tonight Show, and Jutes re-shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

“sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot,” Jutes captioned the footage. “u killed it rockstar @ddlovato. Substance on @jimmyfallon last night. Grateful to be a part of this one ps ur f–king hot.” Demi seemed to appreciate the shout-out, too. “YOU ARE,” she replied with heart-eye emojis, “thank you so much baby!!” Demi opened up about the new album during a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “Everything that I write about comes from personal experiences,” the two-time Grammy nominee said. “I had gone through a rough time last year. I went back to treatment.”

Demi said some of the songs reflect the anger she felt after she left treatment and had “all of this unresolved trauma” that she was starting to address, noting, “It’s OK to be angry and feel those things.” The “Skyscraper” star also said she wrote songs that “were really empowered in my sexuality” and love songs, including “4 Ever 4 Me” which is “about falling in love with someone.”

“I actually haven’t written love songs in a long time,” she continued. “If I go through my catalog, there’s maybe like three or four love songs in the past few albums. But actually writing a song about, hey, I’m in love with you. I found it. Like, that has not existed in a lot of my music. And so I started feeling these feelings and I was like, I have to get them out of my chest. And I wanted to write a song that was inspired by ‘Iris’ by the Goo Goo Dolls…and I wrote it. And my whole heart is in that song.”

When asked if she’s played the song for “the gentleman in question,” Demi replied, “Yes! Of Course.”

“This person understands music really well,” she added, “and so I would send even the roughs or the demos. I just send it to him and then await on my phone and be like, ‘Ahhh!’ But when I was done, I got to play it with him, and it was just a really beautiful moment. Like, who let these butterflies in here?…There were so many my stomach was going to explode.”