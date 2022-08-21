Michael Bublé welcomes baby #4 with Luisana

Another Bublé baby has arrived. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially a family of five after welcoming their fourth child, a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

In a birth announcement shared on Friday, the pair shared that their little one arrived weighing 3.8 kilogrammes-roughly 8 ounces-and called her an “infinite blessing.” “From love comes life, light and her,” they wrote alongside a sweet photo of the parents holding the infant’s foot. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

The couple, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Back in February, Michael shared that he was going to be a dad again in the music video for his single, “I’ll Never Not Love You.” The surprise news was revealed in a flash-forward scene showing Luisana pregnant alongside their three kids. “The truth is we’re so excited, we’re so excited, man,” Michael confirmed to Ryan Seacrest days later. “This will be the first time that I actually say these words but yes my wife and I are grateful to be expecting.”

The following month, the singer revealed his kids’ “sweet” reaction to the pregnancy.

“We told the kids on Christmas Eve,” Michael said on The View. “We told them ‘You know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you’re gonna have a little brother or sister’ and was just distraught. And we said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'”

He said he still didn’t know how to answer that one.

The arrival of their baby follows a difficult few years for the Bublé family. In 2016, their oldest child Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just three years old, but has remained in remission since 2017. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes,” Luisana said in a press conference that year. “It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.