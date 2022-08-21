Mahira to Saba Qamar — list of highest paid Pakistani actresses!

In India, they have Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many other A-listers ruling the money charts with their top performances on-screen. But do you know who are the highest paid actresses in Pakistan? Well, from Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, the fans do love their favourite stars and today we dig out how much reportedly the A-listers in Lollywood are drawing home. The pretty girl-next-door Sanam Baloch s famous for hosting the Pakistan Morning Show. She charges around Rs 2.7 lakh per episode, according to Paktales.com. She has featured several hit shows as well. The very talented Saba Qamar, who we all loved in the Bollywood flick Hindi Medium opposite the late Irrfan Khan has impressed one and sundry with many hit shows such as Maat, Cheekh, Main Aurat Hoon, Dhoop Mein Andhere Hai and many others. She played the controversial Pakistani celebrity, the late Qandeel Baloch in her biopic ‘Baaghi’, which got her rave reviews. She charges around Rs. 2.9 lakh per episode, reports Paktales.com.