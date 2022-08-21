Criticising Pak Army Using the Freedom of Speech Card

Pakistan is an atomic power and all its credit goes to our army, which played the leading role in making this country invincible. Pak Army strengthened the defence of this homeland and made us able to face India bravely. Unfortunately, some political leaders are levelling baseless allegations on Pak Army only to defame this country. The political leadership should start accountability in their parties and the time has come that stern action should be taken against all those involved in this negative propaganda.

These politicians should be expelled from our politics who are working against the sovereignty of this motherland. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you start criticizing your own country and its army. It cannot be declared freedom of speech when you provoke the army officials that they shouldn’t obey the orders of their chief. The Pak Army is the force of martyrs and ghazis and it doesn’t go well with their families when this institution is criticized without any reason. The constitution of Pakistan doesn’t allow anyone to incite the rank and file of the army against its command and leadership. It is crystal clear in the constitution of Pakistan that no one can defame the institution of the judiciary and army. It is a sheer violation of the constitution of Pakistan under Articles 243, 244 and 245 to speak against the armed forces.

After the amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898, it is a crime to defame the armed forces according to the Criminal Law (amended) Act Bill. A person may get imprisonment of up to two years or he can be imposed a fine of five hundred thousand or he can face both punishments if he is found guilty of defaming the armed forces.

We found how clear the constitution of Pakistan is in this case and therefore, our youth should be careful while using social media and they shouldn’t involve themselves in criticism against the Pak Army. We just saw a video circulating on social media in which a young man is apologizing for his post on Facebook in which he criticized the leadership of the Pak Army. He was giving explanations and was sorry for his actions. It is the responsibility of the state to take stern action against those elements who are being used as the tools in this negative propaganda that is meant to defame our armed forces.

Attempts are being made to spread anarchy in Pakistan by taking the shield of freedom of speech and it is a deep conspiracy of our enemy forces. It is the need of the hour to have a strict check on social media where we can see several posts against our national institutions. Social media shouldn’t be allowed unchecked as it is extremely dangerous for our security issues. The political parties should also play their role in addressing this grave issue.

It has become a fashion that political parties start talking against the army when they are in the opposition but they suddenly become pro-army when they sit in the government. It is the need of the hour that political parties should correct their direction in this regard. The Pak Army is an important institution of the country and everyone must respect it the way the supremacy of parliament is respected by all of us. Unfortunately, some political leaders utter such words to get acknowledgement from their party heads, ultimately landing in trouble.

In this modern age, we are facing the fifth-generation war and everyone has a weapon in his hand. Every single individual is a soldier in this war who carries weapons in the shape of smartphones, laptops and access to internet connectivity. You don’t need to go to the borders to take part in this war as it can be fought while sitting in the drawing rooms.

It is the responsibility of every patriotic Pakistani to become a soldier in this war and play his role in foiling all the nefarious designs of enemy forces. We should respond with full force on social media to defeat the negative propaganda against our armed forces who are the guarantor of the security of this homeland.

We should also identify all those elements involved in this propaganda and play our role in the sovereignty of this country. A high responsibility lies on the parents to check their children.

All parents should be aware of the activities of their children on social media. Any irresponsible act of children can land the parents in trouble under the laws of cybercrime.

An awareness campaign needs to be run by the government highlighting the sacrifices of the Pak Army for this homeland. We all should think about the soldier who is performing his duty thousands of miles away from the comfort of his home before posting any derogatory material on social media against the Pak Army.

