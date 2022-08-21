State-of-the-art special economic zones to be set up in Punjab: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated on Saturday to provide all possible facilities to the traders and industrialists, CM expressed these views while meeting with the traders, industrialists and notables of the area at the residence of famous industrialist Adnan Seethi at Gujrat.

Pervaiz Elahi said that our government from the onset created ease for the traders in doing business adding that time ban for doing business had been lifted across the province along with granting permission to remain the shopping centres and markets open the whole week. He disclosed that we would provide more facilities to the traders and industrialists in the province. State of the art special economic zones will be set up in the province, he maintained. He stated that the sequence of meetings with the traders community and industrialists will go on with continuity.CM informed that Gujrat was formally granted the status of a division on the long overdue demand of the people adding that Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan will be made tehsils. He vowed to provide provision of clean water and excellent sewerage system in the district adding that a waste management company will be established in Gujrat. Local traders and industrialists while talking on the occasion lauded his historic step for making Gujrat a division which will always be remembered.

The traders community and the industrialists paid him rich tributes for allocating billions of rupees on public welfare projects for the construction and uplift of Gujrat. They gave the title of Quaid-e- Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. They remarked that the whole traders community and the industrialists of Punjab acknowledge his business friendly step to lift the business timing ban alongwith granting permission to do business on Sunday as well. They appreciated his step for once again including Gujrat in the race to attain progress in all sectors. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, MPAs Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry and other notables were also present on the occasion.

CM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid glowing tribute to the bravery of martyred PAF pilot Rashid Minhas who sacrificed his life for the motherland.

In his message on the 51st Martyrdom Day, the CM lauded that Rashid Minhas gave away his life but did not let any harm come to the prestige and dignity of his country.

The death of a martyred harbingers the longevity of a country, he added.

The CM extolled Rashid Minhas for being a beacon light and a symbol of pride for every generation. He acknowledged that the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force set remarkable examples by giving great sacrifices for the defence of their dear homeland.