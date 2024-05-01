Blue World City lays foundation of Al-Aqsa Museum

In a powerful display of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims, thousands of families gathered at Blue World City for the groundbreaking ceremony of Al-Aqsa Museum – life size replica of Al-Aqsa Masjid as museum.

The event aimed to illuminate the Islamic and historical importance of Jerusalem, while also casting a spotlight on the ongoing Israeli atrocities devastating Gaza.

The stark realities of Palestinian suffering were portrayed to all attendees, emphasizing the urgent need for unity and support within the Muslim Ummah. This powerful depiction highlighted the pressing call for solidarity and collective action in the face of adversity. Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast backing for their besieged Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza, Blue World City Management underscored the Al-Aqsa Museum as a means to amplify the voices of the oppressed on the world stage.

Participants praised Blue World City for its advocacy on behalf of the Palestinian cause and its efforts to raise awareness about the significance of Jerusalem. The laying of the foundation stone for the Al-Aqsa Museum was hailed as a significant step towards international solidarity. A special prayer was also offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir.