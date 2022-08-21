Asad for restoration of road links in flood affected areas

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood on Saturday said that all out efforts would be made for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected areas of D.I.KHAN and Tank.

During his visit to flood affected areas here in both the districts, he said reaching to the stranded people in flood affected areas and restoring road links was the first priority of the government as Dera and Tank districts received heavy downpour in recent rain spell which caused floods in many areas.