Govt reviewing situation to declare Hyderabad calamity-hit: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who has been made focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad said that the recent heavy rains had caused heavy losses in the province and in three days more than 250 millimeters rain had been recorded in Hyderabad. He lauded the efforts of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for ensuring uninterrupted drainage of rainwater. He was talking to media persons during his visit to Tulsidas Pumping Station in Taluka City Hyderabad along with DC Hyderabad today.

He said that Ministers and Advisors of Provincial Cabinet were on the field in their respective areas and continuously monitoring the rain emergency situation and relief works including drainage of rain water. He said that the situation in low-lying and rural areas of Hyderabad was not good, however, rain water was being drained out continuously.

He said that due to recent heavy rains, the farmers had suffered losses of billions of rupees, “we are with our people and also want the federal government to support the Sindh government in providing relief to the rain affected people of Sindh”, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh was visiting various districts of Sindh to assess the situation after the rains and would take remedial measures for rain affected areas and added that PPP’s Sindh Government would not leave its people helpless in this difficult time.

To a question, he assured that the situation in Hyderabad would be much better in the next 24 hours as a meeting would also be called today to review the situation and announce calamity-hit areas of Hyderabad District accordingly. Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan Niazi was a hypocrite and a liar who was trying to blackmail and pressurize institutions of the country. He said that there were many flaws in the nomination papers of Imran Khan and the same legal procedure should be used for Imran Khan as used for others, he said.

Repling a question, he assured that he would inform the Chief Minister of Sindh about the negligence of the concerned officials of the Local Government Department Hyderabad. Earlier, the Provincial Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with DC Hyderabad visited Fateh Chowk, Mohammadi Chowk, Faqir Ka Pir, Tilak Incline and other different areas of Hyderabad. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas without delay.