Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Imran Khan should get ready to face the law as he has verbally threatened the IGP, DIG and Islamabad magistrate, a private TV channel reported. Responding to Imran Khan’s warning to the Inspector General Police, DIG and Islamabad magistrate about lodging cases against them, Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chief has threatened the government officials and that he should get ready to face the law now.

He added that Imran Khan will have to be answerable for threatening government officers. “Pakistan will turn into a jungle if the law does not take its way,” he said. “We cannot let people challenge the writ of the government because it will fan extremism,” he added.